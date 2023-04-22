New package of EU sanctions may include transit ban — Bloomberg

TASS, April 23. The European Union intends to suggest introducing a ban on transit of certain goods via the territory of Russia as part of the new, the eleventh package of anti-Russian sanctions, Bloomberg news agency reports, citing sources.

Restrictive measures will apply to a broad list of high-technology goods and certain vehicles that can be allegedly used by the Russia in the conflict in Ukraine, sources said.

About thirty new positions and further restrictions against certain Russian companies and organizations are expected to be comprised in the package. Rosatom, the Russian state-run nuclear corporation, is unlikely to be included into the sanctions list, the news agency said.

Ten sanctions packages have already been adopted against Russia to date.