Nazi ideas find new followers in most enlightened countries of world, says Lukashenko

MINSK, April 22. /TASS/. The ideas of Nazism find new followers in the most enlightened countries of the world, so it is important to warn mankind of the danger of another world catastrophe, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in the greeting to the participants of an anti-fascist forum taking place in Minsk.

"Seemingly forever abandoned in the past, the ideas of Nazism today find new followers in the most enlightened countries of the world," the statement said. According to him, the participants of the forum set a noble goal - to warn the mankind "about the danger of another world catastrophe, one of the manifestations of which is the revival of the most inhumane and inhumane ideologies and practices."

The main part of the anti-fascist forum will be held on Saturday at the State Museum of the Great Patriotic War in Minsk. According to Gennady Zyuganov, leader of Russia’s Communist Party (CPRF), who arrived in Minsk, representatives from more than 50 countries participate in the event. The first such forum was held in Russia in August 2022.