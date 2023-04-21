Pashinyan signals readiness to sign Yerevan’s draft of peace agreement with Baku

YEREVAN, April 21. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is poised to put his signature on Armenia’s draft of the peace agreement with Azerbaijan, but Baku is not reciprocating, Pashinyan said at the parliament on Friday.

"I am ready to sign the document which we submitted to the Azerbaijani side, but Azerbaijan is not accepting it. We have to decide what to do. We have enough legitimacy, a sufficient mandate to make decisions concerning Armenia’s future," he said.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have exchanged drafts of a peace agreement several times through international mediators.