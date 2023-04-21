EU trains 16,000 Ukrainian soldiers, delivers over €600 mln of ammunition — Borrell

BRUSSELS, April 21. /TASS/. The European Union has already provided training for 16,000 Ukrainian service members and sent various types of munitions, including missiles, worth 600 million euros, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote on Twitter on Friday.

"At [the] Ukraine Defense Contact Group, I updated on EU military support. Over 16,000 Ukrainian soldiers already trained. Over €600 million of ammunition and missiles already delivered," said Borrell, who is attending a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein.

In addition, Borrell said that the work of EU member countries "on joint procurement [is] ongoing," hoping that it would ensure "Ukraine prevails."

Earlier, European media reported on the disagreement between Poland and France over how to earmark the two billion euros allocated from the European Peace Facility (EPF) in March for the purchase of more munitions for Ukraine. France insists that the procurement contracts should be distributed mainly among European military producers, whereas Poland demands that they should be open to all nations of the world, including the United States.