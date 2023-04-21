NATO states to discuss provision of planes to Ukraine during meeting in Ramstein

BRUSSELS, April 21. /TASS/. NATO member states and their partners will discuss provision of various types of planes to Ukraine during the contact group meeting in Germany’s Ramstein, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday.

"On jets - well, allies have delivered - Poland, Slovakia - MiG-29s, there is an ongoing discussion about also other types of jets, I’ll leave that to the meeting here," Stoltenberg said.

He pointed out that, while it is necessary to discuss which weapons could be shipped to Ukraine, it is also important to ensure that the already provided weapons stay in operable condition.

Stoltenberg underscored that the hostilities in Ukraine, in NATO’s view, have turned into a war of attrition, which means "war of logistics."

"Maybe, it sounds a bit more boring, but the logistics is extremely important," Stoltenberg said, underscoring that this is why NATO is currently focused on ensuring availability of spare parts and maintenance of various types of weapons.