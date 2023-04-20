Cuba favors diplomatic solution to Ukrainian conflict — MFA

HAVANA, April 20. /TASS/. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Thursday that the country supports a diplomatic solution to the conflict around Ukraine and agrees on the negative role of NATO's advance to Russia's borders, the Cuban Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Cuba's foreign minister noted that NATO's expansion, which continues to this day toward Russia's borders, is the main cause of the current conflict in Europe. He advocated a serious, constructive and realistic diplomatic solution to the current crisis that guarantees security and sovereignty for all, as well as regional and international peace, stability and security," the ministry said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov flew to Cuba on Wednesday for an official visit. On Thursday, he held talks with his counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.