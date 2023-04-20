Biden, European Commission ready to keep helping Kiev while keeping Russia down

WASHINGTON, April 20. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have expressed that they are ready to provide further military and economic assistance to Kiev, as well as continue taking measures against Russia, says a press release circulated by the press service of the White House following their phone call on Thursday.

Joe Biden and Ursula von der Leyen "reiterated the commitment of the United States and the European Union to ensure that Ukraine has the economic and security assistance it needs and to continue to work closely together to impose costs on the Kremlin" in connection with Russia’s special military operation.

They also discussed "President von der Leyen’s recent trip to Beijing and their shared commitment to upholding the rules-based international order, human rights, and fair trade practices. They reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," said the release.

Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron was in China on a state visit. The head of the European Commission visited China together with the French leader. In Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Macron and von der Leyen. The settlement of the Ukrainian crisis was among the focal points during consultations between the Chinese leader and the European politicians.