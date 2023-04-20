No dialogue with Sudan's RSF until they return to permanent positions — army commander

CAIRO, April 20./TASS/. The Sudanese army will not engage in any negotiations with the Rapid Support Forces until their units return to their home base, army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said on Thursday.

"There will be no dialogue with the special forces until their units return to their permanent positions, which they held until last December," al-Burhan said as quoted by Al-Jazeera television.

The situation in Sudan escalated due to disagreements between army commander and chair of the governing Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemedti), who is the former’s deputy in the Sovereignty Council. On the morning of April 15, clashes broke out between the two groups near a military base in Merowe and in the capital city, Khartoum. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 330 people have been killed in the conflict, and over 3,000 wounded.