Russian envoy, Chinese senior diplomat discuss bilateral agenda for 2023

BEIJING, April 20. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov and Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu discussed the upcoming bilateral agenda for this year, the Russian embassy reported on Thursday.

"Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov met with Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu on April 19," the embassy wrote on its Telegram channel, adding that the diplomats "synchronized their watches on bilateral interaction due this year."

The message specifies that Morgulov and Ma Zhaoxu reviewed the implementation of agreements between the Russian and Chinese leaders reached in March following a summit in Moscow, "including issues of promoting Russian-Chinese practical cooperation." "During exchanges on issues on the international agenda, the mutual commitment to further strengthening bilateral coordination in global affairs was confirmed," the Russian embassy wrote.

China has pointed time and again to productive interaction with Russia at all levels. In March, visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping invited Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to Beijing.

Last week, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang maintain constant close contact in many formats. Later, he also noted that China and Russia "are strengthening mutually beneficial ties based on the principles of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.".