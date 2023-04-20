Discussion of Ukrainian borders should come after ceasefire — Hungarian cabinet

BUDAPEST, April 20. /TASS/. Hungary believes the sides of the conflict in Ukraine need to cease fire before discussing the terms of a peace agreement, including borders, Gergely Gulyas, the minister heading the Prime Minister's Office, told reporters on Thursday.

"There are two views on the war," the official said. "The first of them requires a ceasefire and negotiations. The fact of a ceasefire does not mean recognition of the borders existing [as of that time], but it means an end to the loss of life. Another point of view is that the war should continue until the demarcation lines that are recognized by international law are restored between the countries. Anyone who holds the second view will wait for months or several years until the war is over."

Gulyas said Hungary calls for an immediate ceasefire and the start of peace talks to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. He also reiterated that Hungary will not supply weapons to the Ukrainian army, as it believes that this will not make the end of the hostilities closer.

When asked what would have happened if Ukraine had been deprived of financial and military support from Western countries, the official said, "We do not know what would have happened if Ukraine had not received Western weapons and money. And it is not clear where the front line would be in that case."