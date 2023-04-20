Kiev asks Ankara to detain ship allegedly carrying grain from Crimea

NEW YORK, April 20. /TASS/. Ukraine turned to Turkey with a demand to detain the ship, which, as Kiev claimed, was carrying grain from Crimea, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

"The ship, the Panama-flagged Bomustafa O, arrived in the Turkish Black Sea port of Samsun on Monday, with a cargo of 19,000 tons of barley, according to shipping records and the correspondence," the newspaper wrote. Days earlier, Ukrainian prosecutors in Kiev wrote to Turkish authorities asking them "to seize the ship", saying that it had loaded barley at a port in Crimea, according to the correspondence reviewed by the newspaper.

Turkey’s foreign ministry and the justice ministry didn’t respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment. "The Turkish government last year said it was investigating allegations that Turkish companies imported stolen Ukrainian grain. The Turkish government hasn’t disclosed the results of any investigation into the matter," the report said.