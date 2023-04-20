Clashes in Sudan claim 330 civilian lives, with more than 3,000 injuries — WHO

CAIRO, April 20. /TASS/. The death toll from clashes between Sudan’s Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has risen to 330, with 3,200 injuries, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Thursday.

"The number of deaths among civilians has reached 330, and 3,200 people have been injured since the clashes erupted," Asharq News channel quoted the WHO as saying.

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors reported on Thursday at least 198 civilian deaths and more than 1,000 injuries.

The situation in Sudan escalated amid disagreements between the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the ruling Sovereign Council, and the RSF head, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemedti), who is al-Burhan’s deputy on the council. On April 15, clashes erupted near a military base in Merowe and in the capital, Khartoum.