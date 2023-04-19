Ukraine says it has received Patriot air defense systems from three Western countries

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Ukraine has received Patriot air defense systems from the US, the Netherlands and Germany, the country’s First Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Pavlyuk said on Wednesday.

"Patriot air defense systems from the US, the Netherlands and Germany have arrived in Ukraine," he said on Telegram.

Germany said on Tuesday that it had already transferred one of the Patriot systems, which had been promised by the West, to Ukraine along with rounds for it. The Financial Times reported at the start of March that Kiev could have taken delivery of one of the two Patriot systems that had been promised by Washington and Berlin. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky earlier told the Associated Press that his country needs 20 Patriot systems, but said that even so many of them might not be enough.

Moscow has warned Washington multiple times from giving this type of weapons to Kiev. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on December 14 that Patriot systems, if they were provided to Ukraine, would be legitimate goals for Russian forces.