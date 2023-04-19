US spreads lies about Chinese drones in Ukraine — China’s Ministry of Commerce

BEIJING, April 19. /TASS/. The US and a number of Western media outlets are spreading false information about Chinese drones being delivered to the zone of hostilities in Ukraine, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.

"The United States continues to send arms and equipment to Ukraine; not only do they simply fail to comprehend their actions but together with a number of Western media outlets they are disseminating unfounded false information on China exporting drones, slandering and badmouthing Chinese companies. China is resolutely against this," a statement published on the agency’s website said.

The ministry noted that no international measures of export control apply to conventional civilian drones. Following the onset of the Ukrainian crisis, a number of civilian drone manufacturers in China took the initiative to suspend their activity in any countries participating in the conflict, it added.

"China has always thought that scientific and technical progress should be of benefit for the people of all countries and we resolutely stand against the use of civilian drones for non-peaceful purposes," the ministry’s statement said. The agency noted that China would continue to take the necessary measures to increase control over the export of drones.

In late February, US Congressman Michael McCaul, a Republican from Texas and the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, in an interview with ABC, citing intelligence data, asserted that China had allegedly been eyeing the opportunity to send drones and other deadly weapons to Russia. In March, the European version of the US’ Politico newspaper reported that in 2022, Chinese companies allegedly delivered rifles, body armor and drone components to Russia via the UAE and Turkey. Beijing has denied any allegations about giving military aid to Russia in the Ukrainian conflict.