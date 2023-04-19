Hungary makes a list of agricultural products banned for import from Ukraine

BUDAPEST, April 19. /TASS/. Hungary has defined a list of agricultural products that are banned for import from Ukraine to protect the interests of local farmers and consumers. The country’s Agriculture Ministry announced this in connection with a temporary ban, which came into force on Wednesday and will be valid until June 30.

"The ban applies, in particular, to cereals, rapeseed and sunflower seeds, flour, vegetable oil, honey and some meat products," Agriculture Minister Istvan Nagy said as quoted by his ministry. The minister noted that Hungary will not prohibit the transit of these products from Ukraine to Europe through its territory.

"Transit cargo is still allowed, but it will be sealed at the border by the competent authorities, controlled by electronic means and patrols, and the transit of related products will be monitored throughout the country. Carriers who break the rules can be punished with fines up to the full value of the cargo," Nagy warned.

He clarified that, in accordance with a government decree, additional measures will be taken to monitor cargo coming from Ukraine.

"To prevent circumvention of the ban [on imports] declaration in the electronic road transport control system will become mandatory for grains and oilseeds intended for import from other countries," the minister explained.

According to him, Hungary expects that the European Commission will take measures to resolve the problem of dumping of Ukrainian agricultural products in Europe and for this purpose will put things in order in the functioning of the "corridors of solidarity".

"Solidarity corridors, which are facilitated land transport routes from Ukraine to the EU and are already open, will require an EU agreement with Ukraine to ensure that Ukrainian goods exported through them reach the markets of their original destination. Brussels promised that Ukrainian grain would be transported to provide food to the countries of Africa and the Middle East, but this did not happen," Nagy recalled.

He also stated the need to revise the regime for duty-free import of Ukrainian agricultural products into the EU, which are sold at low prices, since they are produced using cheap means and technologies prohibited in Europe. Local farmers expect the EU leadership to "ensure fair market conditions for European agriculture," the Agriculture Minister stressed.

Hungary announced a decision to introduce a temporary ban on the import of grain and other agricultural products from Ukraine on April 15. Similar measures were taken by Poland and Slovakia, negotiations with Brussels and Kiev on these issues are ongoing.