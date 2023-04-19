Freedom of speech situation in Ukraine remains alarming — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The situation in Ukraine in the field of media freedom and freedom of speech is a matter of serious concern, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a report on the human rights situation in Ukraine published on Wednesday.

"The situation with freedom of mass media and freedom of speech in general in Ukraine remains extremely worrying. The authorities are carrying out overt interference in the work of the mass media," the report reads.

"Apart from a direct impact on the media outlets that take an independent position on the most sensitive issues, and with the authorities’ actual connivance, nationalists attack the offices of such media," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

According to its report, the right to freedom of opinion and expression is being severely restricted. The independent work of journalists is being limited, and attempts are being made to tighten censorship.

"The level of aggression against media workers remains high. There have been repeated cases of right-wing ‘activists’ blocking TV channels that are undesirable for Kiev. The special services interfere in the work of the mass media and non-governmental organizations that adhere to alternative viewpoints, different from the official stance," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.