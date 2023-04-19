Armed clashes in Sudan losing intensity — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The intensity of fighting in Sudan is decreasing and currently clashes are occurring only in some areas of Khartoum, the country’s capital, Russian Ambassador to Sudan Andrey Chernovol told TASS on Wednesday.

"The situation is tending toward a lower level of intensity of clashes as well as their localization. The past two days have shown this: the day before yesterday it was a bit quieter, yesterday even quieter still, now they (the clashes - TASS) are not spread across the entire [city of] Khartoum, [but] are mostly underway in certain locations that may shift this way or that but it is not on such a large scale anymore," the envoy said.

The situation in Sudan escalated amid disagreements between the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the ruling Sovereign Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemedti), who is al-Burhan’s deputy on the council. On April 15, clashes erupted near a military base in Merowe and in the capital, Khartoum. According to the latest data by the World Health Organization, more than 270 civilians have been killed in the clashes and over 2,600 people have been injured.