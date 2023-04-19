Beijing sees military operation with regard to Taiwan as legitimate option — China’s envoy

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The question of Taiwan is not a diplomatic issue and is of no concern to outside powers, while a military operation is a legitimate option for Beijing, China’s Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Affairs, Liu Xiaoming, told TASS in an interview.

"You have already asked about the possibility of resolving this issue by diplomatic means, so I would like to emphasize that the Taiwan issue is an internal affair of China. This is not a diplomatic issue. But if you understand the diplomatic method as a peaceful way, then I think that One Country, Two Systems is exactly the type of project that can ensure peace in this region," he said.

When asked if Beijing considers a special military operation against Taiwan possible, Liu Xiaoming said that the Chinese government reserves the right to take all possible measures to ensure the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country.

"This is not directed against [our] Taiwanese compatriots, it is directed against separatists and other external forces, because their actions violate the Chinese constitution and contravene the Anti-Secession Law. These are illegal actions, so we will respond to these actions in accordance with the law. We will take all possible measures to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country. This is our sacred right," he said.

The diplomat also noted that, among all world powers, China is the only country that has not yet achieved its unification, so its unification is the common aspiration of the entire Chinese people, as well as the rule of the Chinese constitution.

"Peaceful reunification, One Country, Two Systems is a key course that is in the interests of the entire Chinese nation, including [our] Taiwanese compatriots. This is a peaceful, democratic, compassionate and mutually beneficial project, as well as the most realistic, most tolerant project for resolving the issue of the differing political systems on the two shores of the Taiwan Strait," he added.