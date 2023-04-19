Sudan clashes result in 30 civilian casualties, 245 wounded over day, medics say

CAIRO, April 19. /TASS/. Clashes between the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (special forces) resulted in 30 civilian casualties and 245 wounded over the day, Sudan doctors’ union reported on Wednesday.

"Thirty civilians died in the clashes on Tuesday despite the announced ceasefire," the Al-Arabiya TV channel quoted the statement of the doctors’ union. According to its information, a total of 174 civilians died since the start of the conflict.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that at least 270 people have been killed in the conflict, with over 2,600 wounded.

The situation in Sudan escalated due to disagreements between SAF commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council (the country’s governing body), and his deputy in the council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), the Rapid Support Forces chief. On the morning of April 15, clashes broke out between the two groups near a military base in Merowe and in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum.