Finnish authorities sequestrate building of Russian Cultural Center — media

STOCKHOLM, April 18. /TASS/. The authorities of Finland have sequestrated the building of the Russian Science and Culture Center in Helsinki and the plot of land it stands on, the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, bailiffs made the decision to impose restrictions on those entities "a week ago, in accordance with a relevant request by the republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs," which cited "enforcement of EU sanctions" as the reason.

As long as the building remains under arrest, Russia and its state agencies are "not allowed to transfer, destroy or mortgage the property," whose total area is over 3,300 square meters.

Finnish media reported in early April that the republic’s government had frozen the center’s bank accounts and other assets.