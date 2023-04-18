Nicaragua withdraws preliminary approval for EU envoy nominee

BUENOS AIRES, April 18. /TASS/. The government of Nicaragua has recalled its diplomatic approval, the agrement, for a designated EU ambassador, Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said on Tuesday.

According to his statement, due to "a daring and insolent communique which confirms the European Union’s imperialist and colonialist position," the Nicaraguan government "has decided to suspend the agrement that was given to Mr. Fernando Ponz as the ambassador of this exploitative state."

"We confirm to the neo-colonizing overlords from the EU that we condemn their entire historical genocide and demand justice and the restitution of damages due to crimes against humanity and their cruel and barbarous looting of our riches and culture. In these circumstances and in the face of the permanent siege on the right of our people to national sovereignty, we will not receive their representative," the top Nicaraguan diplomat said.

Earlier, the EU published a statement on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of anti-government riots in Nicaragua accusing the Latin American country’s government of the "systemic repression."

Relations between Brussels and Managua exacerbated last September when the EU delegation to the UN demanded that Nicaragua release political prisoners and restore democracy in the country. In response, the Latin American republic declared the EU ambassador to the country persona non grata with the EU making a tit-for-tat move.