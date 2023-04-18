French lawmaker calls on European Parliament to probe into Nord Stream 2 blasts

PARIS, April 18. /TASS/. The European Parliament should set up a commission to probe into the incident on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Thierry Mariani, a French member of the European Parliament, told TASS on Tuesday.

"The European Parliament establishes commissions to investigate these or those incidents," he said. "For instance, such a commission was formed to probe into the situation around the Pegasus spying program and the coronavirus."

Such a commission, in his words, should be established over the Nord Stream 2 incident. "We still know nothing. Probably, this is because the circumstances of this incident are deliberately being hushed up," he noted. "It looks like some in the European Union are very afraid of what might be found."

He branded the gas pipeline explosion as an "act of aggression against European countries and their energy security."

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system. Later, Swedish seismologists said they had identified two explosions on the route of the Nord Stream pipelines on September 26, 2022. Following the incident, the Russian prosecutor general’s office opened a case on charges of international terrorism.