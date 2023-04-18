Another Maidan possible in Ukraine — newspaper

NEW YORK, April 18. /TASS/. Another Maidan (the term ‘maidan’ was coined after Kiev’s central Independence Square, or Maidan Nezalezhnosti, to refer to anti-government riots) is not out of the question in Ukraine, the Politico newspaper said on Tuesday, citing an unnamed former Ukrainian minister.

"You know, Maidan could happen again," the newspaper quoted him as saying. "This war has triggered great hopes, and people will be very impatient for change. They will want money and justice and the completion of the reform they demanded back in 2014, and they will want them quickly."

The last Maidan occurred in Ukraine in 2013-2014. It was a months-long grass-roots protest in central Kiev that culminated on February 18-20, 2014, when more than 80 people were killed and hundreds were wounded. More than twenty of those wounded later died in hospitals. The then Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich and practically the entire Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov government fled the country after a state coup.