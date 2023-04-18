Chinese diplomat reproaches G7 for undermining nuclear non-proliferation

BEIJING, April 18. /TASS/. While the Group of Seven criticizes other countries’ arms control, it undermines the global nuclear non-proliferation system, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wan Wenbin said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The G7 countries criticize the policy of strategic security and others countries’ weapons control, however they continue to undermine the international nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation system <…> The United States and Great Britain have transferred reactors for nuclear-powered submarines and weapons-grade enriched uranium to Australia, which poses major risks of nuclear weapons proliferation and is in violation of Non-Proliferation Treaty tasks," the senior Chinese diplomat said.

Wang also emphasized that China "has always pursued a nuclear strategy of self-defense and the policy of No First Use, while maintaining its nuclear arsenal at the lowest possible level to protect its national security."

Earlier, the Group of Seven said in a communique adopted following a foreign ministers meeting on Tuesday that the G7 was concerned about China’s accelerating expansion of its nuclear arsenal and urged Beijing to engage promptly in strategic risk reduction discussions with the US.