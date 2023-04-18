G7 foreign ministers agree to increase sanctions against Russia, aid Ukraine — statement

KARUIZAWA /Japan/, April 18. /TASS/. G7 foreign ministers agreed to increase sanctions against Russia and to continue their aid to Ukraine, according to the joint statement, adopted after the meeting in Japan’s Karuizawa Tuesday.

"We remain committed to intensifying sanctions against Russia, coordinating and fully enforcing them," the document reads.

It also reiterates a demand for Moscow to withdraw troops from Ukraine, as well as criticism of Russia’s decision to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus.

"We recommit today to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes," the document says, adding that Ukraine must continue "anti-corruption and domestic reform efforts.".

G7 states will jointly seek to prevent arms shipments from third countries to Russia, and will continue to take measures against those that "materially support Russia’s war against Ukraine," G7 foreign ministers said in the joint statement.

"We will reinforce our coordination to prevent and respond to third parties supplying weapons to Russia and continue to take actions against those who materially support Russia’s war against Ukraine," the statement reads.