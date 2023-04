CAIRO, April 18. /TASS/. Egyptian forces currently deployed in Sudan do not support either side of the conflict and only perform training duties, President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said Tuesday.

"[Egyptian] forces present in Sudan are there only to train [the Sudanese military], but not to support either side of the conflict at the expense of another," El-Sisi said, according to the Sada El Balad TV channel.