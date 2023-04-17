Lavrov passed invitation to Brazilian president to visit Russia — Brazilian MFA

BRASILIA, April 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira on Monday and passed him an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to visit Russia, the Brazilian foreign minister said at a news conference.

"Minister Lavrov confirmed the invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to [Brazilian] President Lula to travel to Russia on an official visit. We are working to find dates that would be convenient to both countries," Vieira said.

The Russian minister also invited his Brazilian counterpart to visit Moscow.

The same invitation was earlier passed to the Brazilian leader via the chief advisor of the presidency of Brazil for international affairs, Celso Amorim, when he met with Putin during a confidential trip to Moscow at the end of March.

The Russian and Brazilian delegations, led by the foreign ministers, held talks on Monday morning at the Foreign Ministry Palace in the Brazilian capital. Later, Lavrov will be received by Lula da Silva. There will also be a meeting between the Russian minister and Amorim.