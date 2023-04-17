Moldovan opposition party leader says she foiled provocation against Transnistria

CHISINAU, April 17. /TASS/. Deputy leader of Moldova’s opposition party Sor, Marina Tauber, said on Monday that she managed to prevent a military provocation against the unrecognized republic of Transnistria which was allegedly plotted by Moldovan authorities.

"Our statements about [Moldovan President] Maia Sandu and [Prime Minister] Dorin Recean’s plans to stage an armed provocation near Transnistria have derailed this plot for the time being. <…> The diabolical plan that was supposed to be set in motion today has been thwarted thanks to the information we made public back on March 24. The aim was to sound the alarm and not let our country plunge into war," she told a briefing.

Tauber said earlier that the Moldovan president and prime minister plotted a military provocation against Transnistria on April 17 to draw Moldova into the conflict in Ukraine. She claimed that this information came from foreign intelligence services.

She called on the prosecutor’s office to launch a probe and question relevant officials, including customs and border police officers. According to Tauber, Romanian soldiers were supposed to be involved, so military uniforms had been delivered to the neighboring state from Moldova.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor’s office for organized crime said that there was no evidence to substantiate this information. Moldovan government spokesman Daniel Voda slammed Tauber’s statements as a politically-motivated lie.