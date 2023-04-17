More than 180 people killed and 1,800 wounded in Sudan fighting — report

CAIRO, April 17. /TASS/. More than 180 people have been killed and more than 1,800 wounded during the clashes between the Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces, Al Jazeera reported on Monday, citing a UN special representative to the country.

The representative, Volker Perthes, said the UN is trying to convince the opposing sides to cease hostilities. He said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has reached out to Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the commander of the Sudanese army, and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the head of the Rapid Support Forces, and urged them to put an end to fighting.

"The two sides who are fighting are not giving the impression that they want mediation for a peace between them right away," the UN envoy said, adding that the sides call on each other to surrender.

He said the UN would try to extend the ceasefire on Tuesday and reach a permanent truce.

The situation in Sudan has escalated over disagreements between army commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council, and the head of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who is his deputy in the council. On April 15, clashes erupted near a military base in the city of Merowa and in Khartoum. Earlier on Monday, the Sudanese Armed Forces promised to observe a humanitarian pause for three hours. On Sunday, the army agreed to a UN proposal to open humanitarian corridors for three hours a day. The Rapid Support Forces said that they were ready to observe a daily humanitarian pause for four hours. The pledges, however, weren’t met and gun battles resumed on Monday. The army ceased fire at a time that had been agreed, but soon there were reports that shots were again being fired near the army’s General Staff in Khartoum.