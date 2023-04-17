Baku set to promote peace agenda with Yerevan — top Azerbaijani diplomat

BAKU, April 17. /TASS/. Azerbaijan is determined to continue its efforts to promote a peace agenda with Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Monday during a telephone call with US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Dereck Hogan.

"Despite Armenia’s unconstructive steps, Azerbaijan is set to continue efforts geared toward promoting the peace agenda," the Azerbaijani foreign ministry quoted him as saying.

According to the ministry, the sides discussed current issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States, the current situation in the region, including the peace agenda between Baku and Yerevan.

Bayramov stressed that "Armenia has not yet withdrawn its armed forces from the Azerbaijani territory, is hampering efforts to ensure the reintegration of Azerbaijan’s Armenian population and is objecting against the establishment of a border checkpoint to prevent the misuse of the Lachin road," the ministry said.

Hogan, in turn, stressed the importance of successful normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia for lasting peace and security in the region and called for resolving problems through negotiations. "He expressed the United States’ readiness to support the peace process," it added.