Sudan’s MFA says all measures being taken to protect diplomatic missions in Khartoum

CAIRO, April 17. /TASS/. All the necessary measures are being taken to protect foreign missions and the offices of international organizations in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, a spokesperson for Sudan’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"All the necessary measures have been taken to protect diplomatic missions," the spokesperson said, as cited by the Al Hadath TV channel.

He added that Sudan highly appreciated the efforts at the African, Arab and international levels that were being made to resolve the situation in the country.