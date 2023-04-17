Russia records 5,789 daily COVID cases, 36 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,789 over the past day to 22,771,126, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

A day earlier, 7,094 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 401 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 12.1% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 21 regions, while in 38 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in 26 regions. A day earlier, 456 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 570 over the past day versus 926 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,496,045, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 672 over the past day versus 768 a day earlier, reaching 1,932,128.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,944 over the past day, reaching 22,157,098, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier some 6,841 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 36 over the past day, reaching 397,864, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier 38 COVID-19 deaths were registered.