World is at pivotal point, Japan’s foreign minister says

KARUIZAWA, April 17. /TASS/. The global community is currently at a landmark turning point, Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said at the meeting of foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7).

"The international community is at a historical pivotal point," the minister said, referring in particular to the situation around Ukraine.

G7 member-states would like "to work together with developing countries known as the Global South" on various matters, the Japanese foreign minister added.

Japan earlier repeatedly underscored importance of cooperating with nations of the Global South. These countries do not side with the sanction policy against Russia and keep the neutral position.