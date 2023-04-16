Sudanese army, rapid support force agree on humanitarian pause

CAIRO, April 17. /TASS/. The Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed on a daily opening of humanitarian corridors on Friday but clashes continue throughout the country.

Violent fighting continues in the downtown of the Sudan’s capital Khartoum in the vicinity of the general staff’s headquarters. TV towers in Khartoum were shelled on Sunday. Continued clashes near the military base in the city of Merowe continued.

The Sudanese Armed Forces were the first to declare readiness to open humanitarian corridors in response to the UN initiative. The RSF responded that they were ready to keep the four-hour humanitarian pause during four hours every day. Both parties reserved the right to respond to adversary’s provocations.

Promises were not fulfilled in reality so far. The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said it still could not evacuate wounded individuals and provide them with medical care. The truce was only mentioned in mass media and it is not observed on the ground, a spokesman of the committee said, cited by the Al Jazeera TV Channel.

The situation in Sudan escalated due to disagreement between army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council (the country's governing body), and his deputy in the council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), the head of the rapid support force. On the morning of April 15, clashes broke out between the two forces near a military base in the city of Merowe and in the Sudanese capital Khartoum. According to latest reports, dozens have been killed and hundreds have been wounded in the conflict.