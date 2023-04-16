Sudanese army to open humanitarian corridors for three hours – TV

CAIRO, April 16. /TASS/. The Sudanese army has said it will open humanitarian corridors on Sunday to ensure safe evacuation of civilians and delivery of humanitarian assistance, according to the Al Arabiya television channel.

According to Al Arabiya, save passage via these corridors will be granted from 4:00 p.m. local time (5:00 p.m. Moscow time) for three hours.

Earlier in the day, the UN World Food Program (WFP) suspended its operations in Sudan after three of its employees had been killed in clashes between the Sudanese army and the rapid support forces. WFP urged that the security of humanitarian employees be ensured on the ground and that deliveries of humanitarian assistance be continued to that country.

Medical authorities in the capital city of Khartoum called on the parties to the conflict to ensure free evacuation of those wounded.

The situation in Sudan has escalated due to disagreement between army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council (the country's governing body), and his deputy in the council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), the head of the rapid support force. On the morning of April 15, clashes broke out between the two forces near a military base in the city of Merowe and in the Sudanese capital Khartoum. According to latest reports, dozens have been killed and hundreds have been wounded in the conflict.