G7 Foreign Ministers to meet in Japan

KARUIZAWA /Japan/, April 16. /TASS/. The first meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) countries this year, hosted by Japan, will begin on Sunday in the Japanese resort town of Karuizawa. According to Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, the three-day event is intended to exhibit G7 unity and help its delegates establish amicable and trusted relations.

The situation in Ukraine will be one of the primary subjects of the talks. On the eve of the meeting, Hayashi emphasized that the G7 aims to demonstrate its steadfast support for Ukraine, once again sharply criticizing Russia’s actions. At the same time, local analysts predict that no new sanctions will be imposed on Russia as a result of the summit. According to political observers, the parties will most likely reaffirm their allegiance to the sanctions policy and promise to do everything possible to guarantee that anti-Russian sanctions are fully implemented.

However, for the first time in a long time, a discussion of another topic - the G7's position on Taiwan in light of recent words by French President Emmanuel Macron - may come to the fore. A statement is likely to be issued as a result of the talks.