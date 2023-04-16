Death toll in Sudan clashes rises to 56, nearly 600 injured — doctors

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The number of people killed in clashes between the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan has risen to 56, while 595 people were injured, the country’s Doctors Central Committee said on its Twitter page on Sunday.

According to the committee, 25 people were killed and 302 injured in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan.

Both civilians and servicemen are among the victims.

The situation in Sudan has escalated due to disagreement between army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council (the country's governing body), and his deputy in the council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), the head of the rapid support force. On the morning of April 15, clashes broke out between the two forces near a military base in the city of Merowe and in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.