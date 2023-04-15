Sudanese Air Force strikes special forces’ base near Omdurman

CAIRO, April 16. /TASS/. Warplanes of the Sudanese armed forces struck a base of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Omdurman, a satellite city of the capital Darfur and the country’s most populous city, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday.

An unnamed military source told the television that the facility also came under heavy artillery fire.

No information about damage or casualties is available at the moment.

The situation in Sudan has escalated due to disagreement between army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council (the country's governing body), and his deputy in the council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), the head of the rapid support force. On the morning of April 15, clashes broke out between the two forces near a military base in the city of Merowe and in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.