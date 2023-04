CAIRO, April 16. /TASS/. At least 25 people were killed and 183 injured in Saturday’s clashes between Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the armed forces, the El Sharq television channel reported, citing the Committee of Sudanese doctors.

"As a result of violent clashes, 25 people were killed and 183 injured," the channel quoted the committee as saying in a statement.

The Al Arabiya TV channel said earlier that five civilians were killed and dozens injured in the hostilities.