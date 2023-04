MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The government of Poland has prohibited imports of Ukrainian agriculture products until June 30, according to a decree by the country’s ministry of development and technologies.

"Until June 30, 2023, a ban on agriculture products, produced or imported from the territory of Ukraine to the territory of the Republic of Poland, shall be in place," reads a decree, posted on Twitter by Minister of Development and Technologies Waldemar Buda.