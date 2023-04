CAIRO, April 15. /TASS/. Five civilians were killed in armed clashes that erupted on Saturday between the Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces in the north of the capital city of Khartoum, the El Sharq TV channel cited medical officials as saying.

Dozens of people were injured in Khartoum, according to Al-Jazeera TV. The Committee of Doctors of Sudan has called for an end to the clashes in order to let those injured turn to medics for treatment.