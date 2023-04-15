Ukraine’s Zelensky discusses with Macron results of his visit to China

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the results of the French leader’s visit to China at the beginning of the month.

"I spent almost an hour and a half talking to French President Emmanuel Macron. We discussed the results of President Macron's recent visit to China. I briefed him on the situation on the frontline. I noted France's intention to further strengthen support for Ukraine on the battlefield," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram Channel on Saturday.

In early April, Macron paid a state visit to Beijing. At the end of the trip, he said that Europe should avoid following a bloc mentality and getting involved in others' conflicts, in particular, in the context of disagreements between the US and China over the status of Taiwan. The French leader then also expressed the certainty that Europe should defend its own interests above all rather than adjust itself to agendas in other parts of the world.