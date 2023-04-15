Germany throws its weight behind demands to add Russian nuclear power to next EU sanctions

BERLIN, April 15. /TASS/. The German government is pushing for the inclusion of Russia’s nuclear sector in the EU’s 11th package of sanctions against the country, Vice Chancellor of Germany Robet Habeck, who is also the country’s minister for economic affairs and climate action, told DPA on Saturday.

"Nuclear technology is a very sensitive sphere where Russia can no longer be considered a reliable partner," Habeck said. To him, Russia has been using dependence on its energy to exert pressure. "In this connection, the German government has just told the European Commission that it is necessary to include [Russia’s] civil nuclear sector. This should be part of another sanctions package," the German minister claimed.

According to Habeck, the EU should become even less reliant on Russia. "We have progressed far ahead in many spheres, including in the energy sector. But there are still issues related to the nuclear power sphere," he maintained. The minister believes there should be a transition period that would buy certain countries time to wean themselves off Russian civil nuclear power. "But it is necessary that we start and not be afraid to take decisive actions in this sphere," he added.

Later on Saturday, Germany will shut down its three remaining nuclear power plants, thus phasing out its nuclear power.

The EU is mulling sanctions on the Russian state-owned atomic energy company and restrictions on the Russian nuclear power sector in Europe, given an exemption for Hungary, Reuters reported earlier. Last year, Budapest received the right to continue buying Russian pipeline oil on which the other EU members imposed their embargo from December 5, 2022.

The European Union failed to blacklist Rosatom as part of its 10th sanctions package introduced on February 25 amid opposition from Hungary.