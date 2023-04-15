Japan's prime minister leaves Wakayama police department — news agency

TOKYO, April 15. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday left the police headquarters in Wakayama, where he was evacuated after Saturday's explosion, the Kyodo news agency reported.

According to the agency, the prime minister intends to continue his scheduled public appearances.

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party condemned the explosion incident near his speech in the western city of Wakayama, Party Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters.

"We strongly condemn what has happened. It's extremely regrettable that the incident occurred during an election campaign, which is the foundation of democracy," Kyodo news agency quoted Motegi as saying.

According to preliminary reports, no one present at the scene of the Prime Minister's speech was injured in the explosion.

The NHK TV channel noted that several hundred people had gathered there at the time of the incident.