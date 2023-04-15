US to send another 5 billion dollars in budget aid to Kiev in September — State Department

WASHINGTON, April 15. /TASS/. The United States administration will send $4.9 billion in budget aid to Ukraine in September through World Bank mechanisms, the State Department said in a written statement.

"The United States has provided $18 billion in budget support to the Government of Ukraine through World Bank mechanisms. An additional $4.9 billion will become available in September," the statement said.

According to Washington, these funds, "along with support from the EU, the IMF and others, allows the government to provide critical services for its citizens." "However, the scale of financing required for reconstruction can only be met by working closely with the private sector to spur investment," the State Department added.