Jeddah consultations fail to decide on Syria's return to LAS — statement

DUBAI, April 15. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of the Persian Gulf countries, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq have not made a final decision on Syria's resumption of full membership in the League of Arab States (LAS), according to the final statement of the participants in the meeting in Jeddah, which was published by the Saudi Press Agency.

The statement said that the top diplomats "exchanged views on the efforts made to achieve a political solution that would overcome the consequences of the Syrian crisis, preserve the unity, security, stability and Arab identity of Syria, and return it to the Arab fold."

The issue of restoring Syria's membership in the LAS, which was the subject of the ministerial meeting, was not mentioned in the document. The sides pointed out that "a political solution is the only way to solve the Syrian crisis," and agreed on the need to intensify consultations among the Arab world to establish mechanisms that would contribute to normalizing the situation in the country.

The authors of the statement pointed to the importance of combating terrorism and maintaining state institutions' control over Syrian territory. In addition, participants called for the creation of the necessary conditions for the delivery of humanitarian aid to all regions of the country, as well as for the return of Syrian refugees and internally displaced persons to their homes.

The foreign ministers of the Persian Gulf countries, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq gathered in the Saudi city of Jeddah for a meeting on the renewal of Syria's full membership in the League of Arab States (LAS). The consultations were being held under the auspices of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad held talks with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Jeddah on Wednesday. This is the first visit of a high-ranking Syrian official to Saudi Arabia since 2011. On the eve of the meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council foreign ministers, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said that he saw no reason for Syria to return to the LAS.

On Syria's membership in LAS·

Damascus' membership in the LAS was suspended in November 2011 at the height of the Syrian civil war. Most Arab countries, unable to secure concessions from the Syrian authorities in favor of the opposition, recalled their ambassadors and joined the economic boycott of the country. Saudi Arabia, Qatar and a number of other states provided financial and military aid to armed groups opposing the Syrian government during the conflict. Recently, a number of Arab countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, and Oman, have reopened their diplomatic missions in Damascus, but the issue of Syria's renewed membership in the LAS remains controversial among its members.