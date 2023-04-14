At least 112 people detained in Paris at rallies against pension reform — TV

PARIS, April 15. /TASS/. More than 100 people have been detained in Paris for protesting against the pension reform, the main provisions of which were approved by the French Constitutional Council on Friday, the French TV channel CNEWS reported, citing police.

The channel specified that at least 112 people have been detained.

According to the Interior Ministry’s estimates, about 4,000 people took part in the protests in Paris on Friday.

France's Constitutional Council has ruled key provisions of pension reform legal, including raising the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030. President Emmanuel Macron may sign the reform law soon.