French unions to refuse to meet with Macron is he endorses pension reform

PARIS, April 14. /TASS/. French unions will refuse to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron if he endorses the pension reform, Sophie Binet, secretary-general of the General Confederation of Labor, a major union, said on BFM television on Friday.

"All unions call on the president of the republic to be wise <...> understand what is going on in the country and not to endorse the legislation," said the leader of the union known by its French acronym CGT.

Binet said unions would reject a meeting with the president if he endorsed the bill.

"If he recalls it, we will have a dialogue with him with great pleasure," she said.

Binet urged those who disagree with the pension reform to hold rallies on May 1.