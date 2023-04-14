Top Russian, Armenian diplomats discuss normalization between Yerevan, Baku

SAMARKAND, April 14. /TASS/. The invigoration of efforts toward an Azerbaijani-Armenian settlement and further diplomatic exchanges were the focus of a meeting between Russian and Armenian Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Ararat Mirzoyan on Friday on the sidelines of the CIS ministerial Council’s session.

"The two foreign ministers discussed a range of topical issues on the bilateral agenda. They exchanged views on regional problems and stressed the importance of more invigorated efforts on all the tracks of Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization in line with the agreements between the Russia, Armenian, and Azerbaijani leaders in 2020-2022," the Russian foreign ministry said.

"The sides agreed to continue diplomatic contacts," the ministry added.

Clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops were reported on Tuesday near the village of Tekh in Armenia’s Syunik region. According to the Armenian defense ministry, four Armenian soldiers were killed and six more were wounded. It released a video featuring Azerbaijani servicemen approaching Armenian soldiers doing construction and opening fire at them.