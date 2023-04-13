German politician dubs his country accomplice of ‘warmongering’ over Ukraine jet transfer

BERLIN, April 13. /TASS/. Tino Chrupalla, a co-chairman of the Alternative for Germany, a right-wing populist political party, on Thursday said that Germany made itself an accomplice of "Polish warmongering" by allowing Warsaw to transfer former East German fighter jets to Ukraine.

"The federal government makes itself the accomplice of Polish warmongering. First battle tanks, now fighter jets. Finally soldiers?" he said on Twitter. "Our party of peace is calling for an end to escalation and peace through negotiations. This is not our war!"

The German Defense Ministry on Thursday confirmed that Berlin allowed Warsaw to transfer to Ukraine five Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jets that Poland had received from the stockpiles of former East Germany.

Germany gave Poland 23 MiG-29 fighter jets from East Germany inventory in 2002. Poland has said it has about a dozen of the planes at its disposal currently. Poland said earlier this month that it had given some MiG-29 jets to Ukraine.

Ukraine received four MiG-29 jets from Poland. Polish President Andrzej Duda said later that Warsaw was transferring another four MiG-29s to Kiev. In addition, six more of these planes are currently undergoing maintenance and can be provided to Ukraine in the near future.